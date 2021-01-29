Atlassian Server End of Sale and Support – What Does it Mean for You?

Read Article

What began as a simple issue tracking software, Atlassian Server quickly diversified to a rich portfolio of products with features that have helped teams manage tasks across the length and breadth of the software delivery lifecycle. But despite having enjoyed over two decades of extraordinary success across the software delivery world, Atlassian is soon going to close its doors on Server products.

With more than 90% of organizations opting for Atlassian cloud products today, the number of organizations moving away from Server deployments is fast increasing – to leverage benefits across streamlined administration, instant scalability, and quicker time to value. To keep up with this new trend, Atlassian has therefore announced End of Life (EOL) for all of its Server products including Jira Software Server, Jira Core Server, Jira Service Management Server (formerly known as Jira Service Desk Server), Confluence Server, Bitbucket Server, Crowd server, Bamboo Server as well as Atlassian-built apps.

