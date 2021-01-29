Express Computer


Enterprise BizDevOps – What, Why, and How?

In a constantly fluctuating business environment, organizations need to have an open mindset to embrace changes as and when they happen: not just with respect to the technology they now need to use, but also with respect to the processes they have been following, the approaches they have been using, and the tools they have been depending on. It’s about using an amalgamation of the right processes, the right culture, and the right technology with a constant focus on process improvement.

DevOps (and now BizDevOps) offers organizations a gamut of benefits such as faster time to market, reduced development risk and cost, improved uptime, and throughput, and more. But embracing DevOps is not just about implementing a handful of tools: since it represents a major cultural change, it is important for organizations to keep their expectations in check: don’t expect to reap the rewards of DevOps overnight. Also, don’t try to change the entire organization at once.

Download this FREE guide to know:

  • DevOps and its Benefits
  • Categories of DevOps
  • The Need for BizDevOps
  • Key Pillars of BizDevOps
  • Atlassian’s BizDevOps tools
  • Key Strategies for BizDevOps Adoption

