Case Study – Boosting healthcare connectivity for better patient care with RUCKUS® Wi-Fi

With the RUCKUS suite of solutions in place, 108 Military Central Hospital now has a high-performance, secure, and reliable wireless network that improves user satisfaction and boosts staff effectiveness as well as efficiency.

In addition, 108 Military Central Hospital was able to easily deploy and integrate new medical infrastructure developments—enabling greater quality of medical care and information sharing.

Given this success, 108 Military Central Hospital has plans to further expand their partnership with BMA and RUCKUS, aiming to deploy to the rest of their hospital buildings and further bolster network systems to be IoT ready to address future needs of the hospital.