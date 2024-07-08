Express Computer

A day in the life of a network administrator

Sponsored By: RUCKUS
Networking
Jul 8, 2024

Meet Jim a Network Administrator

Jim’s job is to keep the organization’s wired and wireless network running smoothly; that means supporting the increasingly high expectations of users, especially as new devices and applications proliferate.

Until recently, Jim—like most network admins—used numerous tools, consoles and management systems to manage and troubleshoot the network. Then, he and his team migrated to a RUCKUS network from CommScope, including the RUCKUS Analytics cloud service. It works with their RUCKUS wired and wireless access network to provide unified network analytics and assurance. Now Jim can focus on what’s important—take a look.

