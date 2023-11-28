Case Study- Ministry of Education (New Zealand) showcases a student-focused network that offers schools reliable and secure connections with CommScope

As teachers and students bring more personal mobile devices to access school networks, this introduces new security challenges.

The Te Mana Tūhono programme includes RUCKUS Cloudpath Enrollment System licenses for approximately 800,000 users. Cloudpath is a software/SaaS solution that enables secure wired and wireless network access for BYOD, guest users and IT-owned devices.

The Commscope technology adds identity-aware capability to N4L’s reporting app. Schools that choose to use the app have greater visibility over how their students are using the internet, supporting student wellbeing and facilitating a safer online learning environment. In addition, schools become able to create customized firewall filtering profiles for different cohorts and class types.