DNS Security in Multicloud Environments: Risks, Opportunities, and Solutions

Sponsored By: Infoblox
Published on : Mar 20, 2023

The new SANS Institute report on DNS security in multicloud environments documents findings from a wide-ranging survey of the global cybersecurity community.

Download your copy and get clear answers to questions including:

  • Where respondents are struggling with DNS visibility into remote users and devices.
  • Why IT security teams are adding DNS to their next-gen firewalls rather than using DNS-layer security tools.
  • How the majority of respondents are using DNS for visibility across their multicloud environments to empower threat investigation and incident response.

Complete the form to get your copy of the new report from Infoblox and the SANS Institute: DNS Security in Multicloud Environments.

