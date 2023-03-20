The new report from the SANS Institute, Ransomware and Malware Intrusions in 2022 (And Preparing for 2023!), documents findings from an exhaustive survey on the topic of ransomware and malware, along with those affected by these security threats.

Download your copy and get clear answers to questions including:

How many organizations and companies are directly affected by ransomware/malware attacks?

What is the most effective way to mitigate ransomware threats?

What are the mitigation best practices to follow when a ransomware attack occurs?

Complete the form to get your copy of the new report from Infoblox and the SANS Institute: Ransomware and Malware Intrusions in 2022 (And Preparing for 2023!).