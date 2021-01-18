Determine the potential financial impact of IBM Cloud Pak for Data on your organisation

Read Article

IBM commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a new technology- projected return on investment (PROI) study and examine the financial impact of IBM Cloud Pak™ for Data on organisations. Some benefits of the platform include:

Three-year projected return on investment (PROI) ranging from 86% to 158%

Container management efficiencies ranging from $12.5 to $14.4 million

Reduced infrastructure management effort ranging from 65% to 85%

IBM Cloud Pak for Data reduces the challenges around data and provides a better sense of direction by integrating data management with data science and AI.