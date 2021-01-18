Express Computer


Home  »  Downloads  »  Resources  »  Determine the potential financial impact of IBM Cloud Pak for Data on your organisation

Determine the potential financial impact of IBM Cloud Pak for Data on your organisation

Sponsored By: IBM
Additional Whitepaper Cloud Resources
Read Article

IBM commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a new technology- projected return on investment (PROI) study and examine the financial impact of IBM Cloud Pak™ for Data on organisations. Some benefits of the platform include:

  • Three-year projected return on investment (PROI) ranging from 86% to 158%
  • Container management efficiencies ranging from $12.5 to $14.4 million
  • Reduced infrastructure management effort ranging from 65% to 85%

IBM Cloud Pak for Data reduces the challenges around data and provides a better sense of direction by integrating data management with data science and AI.

PLEASE FILL OUT INFORMATION BELOW AND SUBMIT

    Privacy - IBM may use my contact data to keep me informed of products, services and offerings -
    By EmailBy PhoneBy Postal Mail
    You can withdraw your marketing consent at any time by submitting opt-out request.
    Also you may unsubscribe from receiving marketing emails from IBM by clicking the unsubscribe link in each such email.
    More information on our processing can be found in the IBM Privacy Statement.
    By submitting this form, I acknowledge that I have read and understand the IBM Privacy Statement.




    More form IBM View More

    Driving Procurement Transformation with IBM & SAP ARIBA

    Cybersecurity in the New Norm

    Act Don’t React: How AI will change the way you work

    Discover techniques to manage your data across various public and private clouds

    Virtual Data Summit

    Data Center & Infrastructure Digital Summit 2021

    Join India's Largest Virtual Summit on Data Center & Infrastructure & Attend live sessions by Data Domain Experts.
    REGISTER NOW
    close-link
    Attend India's largest Virtual Summit on Data Center & Infrastructure
    Register Now!
    close-image