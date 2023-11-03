Improving lives through the power of digital payments
Published on : Nov 3, 2023
Before PhonePe, paying bills for rent, utilities, and groceries with cash could be challenging and time-consuming. Today, anyone in India with a phone can use PhonePe for a variety of cashless transactions in just seconds, giving valuable time back to people and businesses.
Read this case study to understand how Dell has been a true partner and worked with PhonePe through the challenges that come with achieving innovation at this scale.
