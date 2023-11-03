Remarkable SAP Benchmark Performance Results for Dell PowerEdge R760 Servers
Published on : Nov 3, 2023
New 2-socket Dell PowerEdge servers outperformed 2-, 4-, and even 8-socket competitors on SAP® BW edition for SAP HANA® Standard Application Benchmarks for load time, query executions per hour, and complex query runtimes
Read this whitepaper to understand, how remarkable SAP® Benchmark Performance Results for Dell™ PowerEdge™ R760 Servers
