Whitepaper – AI Inferencing with AMD EPYC™ Processors

Your AI models are trained infrequently. In comparison, inferencing happens every day, minute by minute, across your business. Inferencing needs to be close to your customers and it must deliver the high performance and economics that can help AI transform your business.

Servers powered by AMD EPYC processors provide an excellent platform for CPU-based AI inferencing. With performance propelled by an energy-efficient AVX-512 implementation across 96 cores of processing power, and an optimized library whose primitives drive the processor to deliver its might to your solutions, it’s hard to find a better solution. With our Unified Inferencing Frontend, we have you covered. Whether your AI inferencing delivers the performance you need on AMD EPYC processors, servers propelled with AMD Instinct GPU accelerators or Versal and Zynq adaptive SoCs, we offer the freedom to run your model across our hardware platforms to take advantage of the best that AMD has to offer.

