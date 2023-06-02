Express Computer

Home  »  Downloads  »  Resources  »  Whitepaper – IDC Whitepaper on helping safeguard Silicon root of trust

Whitepaper – IDC Whitepaper on helping safeguard Silicon root of trust

Sponsored By: AMD
AI Resources
Published on : Jun 2, 2023

As enterprises are moving into the era of digital business to stay resilient and profitable against disruptions, cybercriminals are pursuing multivector approaches to target enterprises. The variety of malicious attacks is increasing at an alarming rate, and intruders have found newer and smarter ways of spreading crippling and toxic malware to infiltrate organizations and steal sensitive and confidential data or to demand ransom.

Investments in protecting data-in-use, as well as components at the silicon layer, yield opportunities for enterprises in driving confidential computing and protecting data breaches from occurring.

Complete the eval request form so you can download your whitepaper copy now.

PLEASE FILL THE FORM TO DOWNLOAD THE ASSET

    Yes, I would like to be contacted by a AMD expert to receive further information.


    This is co-hosted by Express Computer and AMD. Both parties will process your personal information. Each party will be responsible for managing their own use of your personal information.

    By submitting this form, you are confirming you are an adult 18 years or older and you agree to Express Computer contacting you with marketing-related emailer, messages or by telephone. You may unsubscribe from receiving such communications from Express Computer at any time. Express Computer web sites and communications are subject to our Privacy Notice and Terms of Use. Privacy Notice and Terms of Use.


    More from AMD View More

    EBook – What to Ask When Considering High Performance Computing

    Whitepaper – AI Inferencing with AMD EPYC™ Processors
    LIVE Webinar

    Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

    Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
    REGISTER NOW 
    Powered by Convert Plus
    India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
    Register Now!
    close-image
    Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
    Register Now
    close-image
    Know how to protect your company in digital era.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
    Register Now
    close-image
    Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
    Register Now
    close-image
    Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
    Register Now
    close-image
    Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
    Register Now
    close-image
    Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
    Register Now
    close-image