Whitepaper – IDC Whitepaper on helping safeguard Silicon root of trust

As enterprises are moving into the era of digital business to stay resilient and profitable against disruptions, cybercriminals are pursuing multivector approaches to target enterprises. The variety of malicious attacks is increasing at an alarming rate, and intruders have found newer and smarter ways of spreading crippling and toxic malware to infiltrate organizations and steal sensitive and confidential data or to demand ransom.

Investments in protecting data-in-use, as well as components at the silicon layer, yield opportunities for enterprises in driving confidential computing and protecting data breaches from occurring.

