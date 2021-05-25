Top 10 Reasons : Why Customers Choose Dell EMC PowerStore For Next-Gen Analytics
Sponsored By: Dell Technologies
Downloads Resources Storage
PowerStore is a highly adaptable platform that provides the flexibility to host specialized workloads directly on the appliance and to modernize your IT infrastructure without disruptions. PowerStore can provide both storage and onboard compute capabilities to offer analytics consumption flexibility in the face of a rapidly changing storage infrastructure. Below are the top 10 reasons why customers choose Dell EMC PowerStore for Next-Gen analytics.
- On-Board Applications Capability – AppsON brings apps closer to data
- Flexible Scaling for Analytic Workloads
- Performance for Modern Analytic Database Environments
- Easily Consolidate Multiple Workloads
- Redefined Application Productivity with Proactive Monitoring
- Outstanding Data Efficiency
- Superior VMware Cloud Integration
- Mission-Critical Availability for High-Value Analytics Deployments
- Proven Security for Business Environments
- Continue to Modernize with a Future-Proof Infrastructure
To know more, fill in the details and download the whitepaper.