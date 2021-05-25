Why Dell EMC PowerStore for Microsoft SQL Server
PowerStore is designed to support Microsoft SQL Server workloads by delivering multi-protocol Block, File, and vVOL storage in a performance-optimized appliance that supports end-to-end NVMe and can scale up and out when demands increase. It also delivers up to efficiency without compromise with always-on thin provisioning and inline data reduction.
- PowerStore provides our customers with data-centric, intelligent, and adaptable infrastructure that supports both traditional and modern workloads
- Solutions starting as low as $28K
- PowerStore 500, the new entry-level appliance, is capable of up to 2.4 million transactions per minute
- Scale-up to 1PB raw per system & scale-out to 8 active-active nodes
- 4:1 guaranteed inline data reduction without compromising performance
- PowerStore streamlines application development and automates storage workflows through integration with VMware
- PowerStore users can take advantage of plug-ins including those for VMware (vRO Plugin), Kubernetes (CSI Driver), and Ansible (Ansible Module)
