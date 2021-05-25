Express Computer


Why Dell EMC PowerStore for Microsoft SQL Server

Sponsored By: Dell Technologies
PowerStore is designed to support Microsoft SQL Server workloads by delivering multi-protocol Block, File, and vVOL storage in a performance-optimized appliance that supports end-to-end NVMe and can scale up and out when demands increase. It also delivers up to efficiency without compromise with always-on thin provisioning and inline data reduction.

  • PowerStore provides our customers with data-centric, intelligent, and adaptable infrastructure that supports both traditional and modern workloads
  • Solutions starting as low as $28K
  • PowerStore 500, the new entry-level appliance, is capable of up to 2.4 million transactions per minute
  • Scale-up to 1PB raw per system & scale-out to 8 active-active nodes
  • 4:1 guaranteed inline data reduction without compromising performance
  • PowerStore streamlines application development and automates storage workflows through integration with VMware
  • PowerStore users can take advantage of plug-ins including those for VMware (vRO Plugin), Kubernetes (CSI Driver), and Ansible (Ansible Module)

To read the complete solution overview, please fill in the details and download the whitepaper.

