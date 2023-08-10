Viva TV values speed and stability in its new Seagate storage solution
Viva TV is committed to continuous improvement, seeking opportunities not only in its television programming content but also in its online e-commerce offerings. They knew that taking on such plans would require rethinking their data storage infrastructure.
Read this whitepaper to understand how Seagate® Exos® X 5U84 proved to be the right solution to meet Viva TV’s speed and stability requirements as they move from SD to HD to 4K, 8K, and beyond.