TV Network Rids Storage woes with Exos CORVAULT
Sponsored By: Seagate
Downloads Resources Storage
Published on : Aug 10, 2023
When Taiwanese cable provider Videoland TV Network realized they were spending more time and resources on outdated data storage mediums than they could afford, they sought out a more efficient solution— Seagate Exos® CORVAULT™.
Download this whitepaper to understand how Exos CORVAULT’s speed and capacity have made storing and archiving, TV Network more feasible.
PLEASE FILL THE FORM TO DOWNLOAD THE ASSET
PREV POSTViva TV values speed and stability in its new Seagate storage solutionNEXT POST Woden Technology Creates Digital Avatars Backed Up by Seagate