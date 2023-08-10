Express Computer

TV Network Rids Storage woes with Exos CORVAULT

Seagate
Aug 10, 2023

When Taiwanese cable provider Videoland TV Network realized they were spending more time and resources on outdated data storage mediums than they could afford, they sought out a more efficient solution— Seagate Exos® CORVAULT™.

Download this whitepaper to understand how Exos CORVAULT’s speed and capacity have made storing and archiving, TV Network more feasible.

