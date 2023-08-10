Woden Technology Creates Digital Avatars Backed Up by Seagate
Published on : Aug 10, 2023
Woden Technology creates digital avatars for the metaverse and other applications. These creations need a significant amount of data storage that can handle scalability, security, and efficient sharing. The Seagate® Exos® CORVAULT™ system helps contain this data, including its own data guardian—Tera 1024.
Download this whitepaper to understand how Seagate’s storage solution solves Woden’s current data problems when making digital icons.
