Modernize your servers to maximize data value

Research conducted by industry analysts reveals that market-leading businesses are combining data management and analytics with modernized IT to drive business value and stand out from the competition

Organizations that have modernized IT are better prepared to capitalize on and deliver value through data and analytics than orgs with aging IT.1 ESG research shows 4 ways these orgs are more effective at driving business value:

1. Utilizing more data: On average, organizations reported that 32% more of their data is usable within their analytics environment compared to organizations with aging IT.

2. Driving business benefits: Modernized organizations are more likely to report analytics are increasing customer spend, reducing cost of business operations and uncovering new markets.

3. Outperforming competitors: Modernized organizations are much more likely to report outperforming their competition where they are market leaders in research and development, sales and marketing, and risk management.

4. Prioritizing data access: Modern organizations were nearly 3x more likely than organizations with aging IT to report they make data and analytics available to all or most employees.2 Implementing this strategy gives employees the power to make data-driven decisions, which eases the strain of a single department analyzing data.

