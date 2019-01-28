ICT Vision for Tripura: Focus to be on Employment and simplified citizen service

Overall objective and vision for using the power of ICT in Tripura



Our ICT (Information & Communication Technology) vision is to develop the infrastructure and human capital for one-stop-service delivery in a simplified and convenient manner for the benefit of citizens and catalyzing IT based employment generation by positive interventions.

The objectives are:

a) Improvements in government structures and processes

b) Promoting citizen-centric simplified governance services

c) Innovations in end to end e-Governance workflow services.

d) Documentation and dissemination of good e-Governance

practices.

e) Positioning State as an attractive location for Investment at IT/ITeS(Information Technology Enabled Service) Segment

Some key components of the State IT policy

There are four key components supported by various e Governance foundations at Tripura. The four components include

a) Digital Transformation of Government Service,

b) Development of Digital Infrastructure,

c) State Capacity Building, Training and Skill Development

d) Positioning Tripura as an attractive location for investment in

IT/ITeS segment.

Please enunciate about the initiatives undertaken under the Digital India programme

Under Digital India programme, Government of Tripura has taken several ICT initiatives. The Status of the Digital India initiatives are as follows:

a) BharatNet project:Out of 1178 GPs/VCs, total 441 GPs/VCs have been connected.

b) Digital payments:As on Sept’2018, 7-8 % Cashless Transaction/month is recorded with Rs. 3.4 Cr cashless transaction per month. Integration of eGRAS (receipt) with eDistrict services has been completed. e-Kuber (ePayment) has been implemented by Finance department.

c) e-office: As on Sept’2018, eOffice (eFile & KMS) has been implemented in 5 departments and work is in progress at 4 Departments. It has been targeted to cover more departments by March 2019. eOffice implementation in the Govt. of Tripura received the award for the Usage of ICT in Rural Development at the Business World India Digital Summit Awards 2018 on 18th May 2018 at New Delhi.

d) Wifi Facilities: The Wi-Fi connectivity setup at Tripura State Secretariat is a new initiative in the year 2017-18 and it has been completed in time. The primary objective of this Wi-Fi connectivity initiative is to strengthen the convenience and ease of integration with network components across the Government offices at State Secretariat.

e) State Data Centre (SDC):Tripura State Data Center (TSDC) was operational 24×7 basis since 24th Dec 2010. Currently, around 80 applications and around 120 websites of different State Govt. Departments/ organizations are hosted and running from TSDC. Tripura is not using the GI – Meghraj cloud because TSDC has its own cloud facility and providing Cloud services to different Departments.

f) Network Operations Centre (NOC): The Network Operation Centre at Tripura is in matured state. All the network operations are tracked and monitored through routine and secured environment.

g) Disaster Recovery (DR): The Disaster Recovery of TSDC is maintained at National Data Centre (NDC), New Delhi.

h) State Wide Area Network (SWAN): 100% SWAN Coverage has completed at Tripura. Total 84 PoPs and 91 Sites (State Head Quarter, all District Head Quarters, all Sub-divisional Head Quarters and all Block Head Quarters) have been commissioned. Further, using SWAN, 356 Govt. offices are connected.

i) Number of CSCs: Under CSC 2.0, 1064 nos. of CSC’s are registered with 858 nos. At GP(Gram Panchayat) level and 574 nos. of GP’s covered (at least 1 CSC in each GP).

As on Sept’2018, the other CSC services achieved are:

a) 655 nos. of Tele law case registered.

b) 364 nos. of CSC BHIM merchant onboarded.

c) 866 nos. of Digi-pay transaction recorded in August 2018.

d) 8744 nos. of eDistrict Transactions recoded in Sept 2018.

j) eDistrict Service Delivery: Digital Seva (e-District) online service delivery platform is now offering 23 services of various departments. Accounting System (eGRAS) and CSC e-Wallet have already been integrated with Digital Seva portal.

k) Mission Mode Projects (MMPs): As on Sept’2018, total 21 MMPs have been on-boarded in Tripura out of which 7 central MMPs are there.

n) Initiatives in the area of GIS: Under NCOG (National Centre of Geo Informatics) integration, Horizontal SWAN assets (network devices, manpower details, asset locations) have been mapped in GIS portal of NCOG and SWAN assets are in progress.

Infrastructure built for cyber security Operations Centre (SOC)

Under Cyber Security, Government of Tripura has taken several initiatives across the state. The Cyber Policy has been notified in May 2018. CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) has been invited for awareness programme for the government officials. As on 5 Sept’18, 90 employees have been trained on Information Security Management. CERT-Tripura in under process and formation of Cyber Security Operation Centre has been Initiated.

Which government departments are the most active or have achieved the most in using Information technology

Under Government of Tripura, most of the line departments have taken active ICT initiatives and IT department is facilitating it. The highest number of services are recorded in ePDS and eJami. Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs has successfully implemented ePDS (Public Distribution System) across the state. Under Land Records

Department, 6 Services are on-boarded through eJami and the services are Online mutation, Land Registration, Land Valuation, Revenue Court Case Management System, Map Digitization, Deed Status.

Initiatives to attract investments in Tripura in the IT and ITeS sector

Initiatives to attract investments in Tripura in the IT and ITeS sector is one of the targeted thrust area under IT Policy. Government of Tripura has taken the following initiatives for the same:

a) Setting up of ‘Cyber City’ on 250 acres land within 15 KM radius from Agartala, expandable upto 500 acres as per demand.

b) Setting up of a Tier III commercial Datacentre.

c) Two IT parks of 46,338 sq feet, have been set up in association with STPI and all the spaces are occupied. STPI has been requested to build 3rd IT park.

d) For Setting up of Cyber City, Tripura has several advantages for growth of IT Industries in comparison to other parts of country as highlighted below:

i) The 3rd International Internet Gateway (IIG) at Agartala after Mumbai and Chennai.

ii) 2(two) IT Parks established. Land identified for 3rd IT Park.

iii) Power surplus state and comparably low power tariff.

iv) Highest literacy rate (94.65%) in the country.

v) Favorable climate condition with max. temp. 330C.

vi) Daily to-and-fro direct flights to major cities.

vii) Proximity to Myanmar and the SAARC countries have made Tripura an attractive location for foreign investments.

viii) Hygienic and pollution free environment. Awarded as Green City in India in 2014 by the Skoch Foundation.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com