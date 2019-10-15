NEC wins Kalyan-Dombivli smart city project

NEC Technologies India (NECTI), a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has announced that it has been selected by Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) as the master system integrator for the smart city project in the twin cities. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2020, and NECTI is also contracted to provide operation and maintenance of the systems for the following five years.

Under the project, NECTI will implement a broad range of smart city solutions, including a smart city operations center, environmental and flood sensors, as well as an intelligent traffic management system incorporating AI-based video analytics. The contract with KDMC also covers the integration of the smart city operations center with other existing systems, such as the intelligent transport management system, parking management system and geographic information system.

The smart city operation center from NECTI will be the brain for city operations, including emergency and disaster management. This platform will consolidate and process data from various sensors deployed in the cities and other smart city systems, and help the KDMC administration make informed decisions in response to real time events.

The intelligent traffic management system will help enforce road discipline through the use of video analytic features, such as Automatic Number Plate Recognition and Red Light Violation Detection. The system will monitor traffic junctions and other selected areas to identify traffic offenders and issue warnings. Subsequent e-challans (electronic fines) can be issued to offenders who are captured flouting traffic rules with the help of these systems.

“The implementation of Smart Cities in India was conceptualized with an aim to create safe and secure cities. We are proud to be one of the few companies in India to provide advanced cutting-edge technology to execute this project. NEC will utilise its extensive experience in implementation of ICT based smart city solutions across the globe to introduce and integrate a variety of smart city solutions to make Kalyan Dombivli one of the best smart cities in the country,” said Takayuki Inaba, Managing Director, NEC Technologies India.

NECTI has already implemented large and complex ICT projects in cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune, Hubballi-Dharwad and Gurugram.

