Ensuring data security in cloud migration: ABDOS Group’s partnership with Eventus Security

Staying ahead often means embracing innovation, even in the face of challenges. For ABDOS Group, a conglomerate with diversified interests spanning multiple industries, the decision to migrate to the cloud presented both opportunities and obstacles. With a focus on maintaining the security of sensitive data and ensuring uninterrupted operations, ABDOS sought out a trusted partner to navigate this transition successfully.

Founded in 1967, ABDOS Group has established itself as a leader in various sectors, including life science, contract manufacturing, distribution, and FMCG. ABDOS operates across the Indian subcontinent, Europe, and Southeast Asia with a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

However, for ABDOS, the decision to migrate to the cloud posed several challenges. Ensuring the security of sensitive data during the transition, navigating the shift from a single-tenant setup to a multi-tenant architecture, and relocating from an external Data Centre to a secure India Data Centre were among the primary concerns. On top of that, leveraging existing on-premise investments to minimise downtime added complexity to the process.

So, in order to address these challenges, ABDOS turned to Eventus Security, a trusted cybersecurity partner. Through detailed discussions and strategic planning, Eventus crafted a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy aligned with ABDOS’ cloud migration plan. Leveraging ABDOS’ existing on-premises security solutions effectively, Eventus ensured minimal downtime and disruption to business operations. The implementation adhered to industry best practices, guaranteeing the security and integrity of ABDOS’ data throughout the migration process.

The collaboration with Eventus Security yielded significant benefits for ABDOS Group. Firstly, the transition to the cloud was remarkably smooth, addressing data security concerns comprehensively and ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Secondly, the cybersecurity strategy was executed flawlessly within the agreed timelines, minimising disruptions to day-to-day operations and ensuring timely execution. Thirdly, Eventus Security’s approach enhanced ABDOS’ overall security posture, aligning it with industry best practices and bolstering the integrity of its data. And lastly, ABDOS successfully optimised its investments by leveraging existing on-premises security solutions during the migration, maximising their value and strategic impact. These benefits collectively underscore the value of ABDOS’ partnership with Eventus Security in achieving a secure cloud infrastructure while navigating the complexities of digital transformation.

“Strategically utilising our existing investments in on-premise solutions was paramount for us. Eventus ensured seamless transition while making the most of our resources. Their commitment to a smooth and efficient process stood out during this critical phase,” said Kaustabh Sinha – Sr. Manager IT, ABDOS India Group. “When deciding on our cloud transition, finding a partner with the right capabilities and expertise was crucial. The Eventus team worked closely, crafting a meticulous plan and strategy. The result was a remarkably smooth migration with minimal downtime and disruption, ensuring a secure cloud infrastructure,” he added.

Eventus Security’s proven expertise and extensive experience made them the preferred choice for ABDOS. Positive references, technical certifications, and a commitment to prompt and effective support showcased Eventus’ proficiency. Testimonials from ABDOS emphasised the team’s dedication to a smooth and efficient process, ensuring a secure cloud infrastructure.

In this contemporary evolving digital landscape, the importance of robust cybersecurity measures cannot be overstated. ABDOS Group’s successful migration to the cloud with Eventus Security exemplifies the value of strategic partnerships and meticulous planning in achieving business objectives while safeguarding critical assets. As organisations continue to embrace technological advancements, collaboration with trusted cybersecurity experts like Eventus remains essential in navigating the complexities of digital transformation.