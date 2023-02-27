Regular testing of security measures is key to cyber hygiene: Kuldeep Pal

In the past three years, industries including banks have seen digitalisation at the fastest pace ever. However, this also made data vulnerable to cyber threats. Hence, cybersecurity has taken the centre stage to ensure the security of data, systems and networks, especially in the banking sector considering the huge risks associated. To highlight how Bank of India is tackling the menace of cyber threats, Kuldeep Pal, CISO, interacted with Express Computer in an exclusive interview.