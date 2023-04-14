Stricter authentication and stronger passwords could secure our transactions: Linson Paul, CTO, Muthoot Microfin

In an exclusive interview with Express Computer, Linson Paul, CTO, Muthoot Microfin, shares his insights on how the cloud-first approach, adoption of AI, and effective data management solutions transformed the BFSI sector and made Muthoot Microfin among the industry leaders. Highlighting the importance of robust cybersecurity solutions, he says, “E-payments have made transactions and the associated data vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Therefore we need to ensure stricter authentication measures and stronger passwords.”