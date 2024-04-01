Express Computer

A paradigm shift: The way GenAI Is transforming education

By Dinesh Kumar Poobalan, CEO & CTO, Greatify

The integration of AI into education has revolutionised the way we teach and learn. Among the many innovations that have taken place over the past few years, the rapid growth of GenAI has been one of the most significant. GenAI has revolutionised traditional education models and paved the way for cutting-edge teaching methods.

GenAI, defined by its ease of use and familiarity with AI, is the generation of the learner who is not just a recipient but an active participant in the learning process. One of the biggest changes that GenAI has introduced is the democratisation of learning through personalised learning paths. AI-driven adaptive learning platforms look at individual student information in real-time, allowing educators to customise instructional content and learning pace to fit the individual needs and learning preferences of each learner. This shift from a ‘one-size fits all’ model to personalised learning means that no student will be left behind, resulting in increased engagement, motivation, and academic success.

This transformation is expected to unfold in several key areas:
Personalised learning experiences
AI can tailor learning experiences to individual learners. By analysing a learner’s past performance, learning style, and preferences, it can create a personalised learning plan. The increasing acceptance of personalised learning by students is revolutionising the way learning and assessment are conducted, as it is based on the student’s capacity and career objectives, which enable them to achieve their professional and personal goals.

Streamlined content development
Generative AI is drastically changing the way educational content is being created. For example, given a set of learning goals, AI can create a detailed course outline, learning content and assessments. Automation reduces the development time and effort for new learning content, resulting in a more streamlined and effective learning experience.

Reimagination of adaptive assessment practices
Moving forward, GenAI has also revolutionised the way we evaluate students, from standardised tests to dynamic competency-based assessment models. AI algorithms not only measure what students know but also how they learn, allowing educators to gain a deeper understanding of student progress and key concepts. With machine learning, assessments can adjust in real time to challenge students at their specific skill levels and foster a learning mindset that supports lifelong learning.

The role of educators
Not only is GenAI changing the way we learn in the classroom, but it’s also changing the way educators work. Instead of just providing information, it helps educators create personalised learning journeys. Through AI-powered analytics tools, teachers can track student performance, pinpoint improvement areas and provide real-time feedback, creating an environment of collaboration and support.

Challenges and ethical considerations
However, as with any technological innovation, the integration of GenAI into education is not without its challenges and ethical considerations. Safeguarding student data privacy, ensuring algorithmic fairness and addressing the digital divide are paramount concerns that require thoughtful deliberation and proactive measures.

As AI technologies evolve and develop, so will teaching and learning methods. With GenAI, educators can create a new generation of lifelong learners, equipped with the skills, knowledge, and flexibility to succeed in a rapidly changing and interconnected world. By embracing collaboration, experimentation, and continuous improvement, we can harness the transformative potential of AI to create a more equitable, inclusive, and effective education system for all.

Therefore, GenAI is a game-changer in education. It is revolutionising the way we teach and it’s changing the way students learn every day around the world. As running a SaaS-based edtech model, I’m proud to be at the vanguard of this revolution, harnessing the power of AI to empower educators and students around the world toward a future of endless possibilities.

