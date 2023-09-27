Express Computer

Home  »  Guest Blogs  »  Driving Business Success: The Strategic Power of Sustainable Technologies in Banking

Driving Business Success: The Strategic Power of Sustainable Technologies in Banking

Guest BlogsNews
By Express Computer
EC_digital_tablet_screen_futuristic_technology_750
0 10

By Neelesh Kripalani, Chief Technology Officer, Clover Infotech

In a rapidly evolving technological landscape, staying ahead of the curve is not a choice, but a necessity. The role of technology in business has never been more profound, and tech leaders have an unparalleled opportunity to not only drive innovation but also foster sustainability within their organisations. These new-age sustainable technologies can bring about transformational change across industries such as banking and financial services, and enable them to unlock greater business value.

Gone are the days when sustainability was merely a buzzword in corporate circles. Today, it has become an intrinsic component of successful business strategies. The convergence of technological innovation and environmental consciousness has given rise to a new paradigm where sustainable technologies are emerging as powerful drivers of business value.

The 3 Ps of Sustainable Technologies: People, Planet, and Profits
Sustainable technologies allow us to align our organisational goals with the triple bottom line principle – people, planet, and profits. The convergence of new-age technologies such as IoT, AI, and blockchain is transforming how banks operate. These technologies empower banks to optimise processes, reduce waste, and enhance resource efficiency. This not only results in cost savings but also minimises their environmental footprint.

For instance, IoT-enabled sensors can help banks to monitor and optimise their energy consumption, thus reducing operational costs while contributing to carbon footprint reduction. AI and Blockchain technology ensure transparency and traceability in supply chains, promoting ethical sourcing and sustainability, which resonate with today’s environmentally conscious consumers.

Enhancing Customer Experience
Customer expectations are evolving. Sustainability is no longer a nice-to-have but a must-have; for businesses. Sustainable technologies enable banks to offer products and services that align with these changing expectations. From paperless banking powered by AI-driven chatbots to mobile payment solutions that reduce the need for physical cash, these technologies not only enhance convenience but also reduce ecological impact.

Regulatory Compliance and Risk Mitigation
Regulations around sustainability are tightening, and non-compliance can result in significant legal and financial consequences. CIOs must ensure strict adherence to compliance around such technologies and their processes to proactively create a culture of sustainability within the bank.

The Road Ahead
Looking ahead, we can expect sustainable technologies to play an even more pivotal role in shaping the banking landscape. Here are some future predictions:
 Green Financing: Sustainable technologies will enable the development of innovative financial products that support green initiatives, attracting eco-conscious investors.

 Circular Economy: Blockchain and IoT will facilitate the transition towards a circular economy, where resources are used efficiently, and waste is minimised.
 Data-Driven Sustainability: Advanced analytics will enable banks to make data-driven decisions that optimise sustainability efforts across the organisation.

Road to Sustainability
It is incumbent upon CIOs to champion the cause of sustainable technologies within their organisations by evaluating their tech stack and identifying areas where sustainable technologies can be integrated for maximum impact. They must educate their teams on the importance of sustainability and advocate for its integration into functions and processes.

In conclusion, banking on sustainable technologies isn’t just about being environmentally responsible; it’s about unlocking tangible business value. It’s about staying competitive, meeting evolving customer expectations, and future-proofing the business. As banks navigate the technological landscape of tomorrow, they must remember that sustainability isn’t a choice; it is an imperative. It is one of the most critical elements to ensure an organisation’s continued success.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image