Empowering Women in Tech: Unlocking India’s Full Potential for the 21st Century

By Nirmit Parikh, CEO & Founder of apna

India cannot achieve its full potential in the 21st century without significant input from its female population, which comprises approximately 50% of its total. This is particularly evident in the consistent underrepresentation of women in the world of science and technology. According to a 2023 report from MIT, women occupy only 28% of jobs in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields.

The tech industry thrives on innovation, and diverse perspectives are key to driving meaningful progress. As diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) initiatives gain momentum globally, organisations in India are increasingly prioritising opportunities for women in the workforce, unlocking the full potential of collaborative problem-solving and creativity. This aligns with the International Women’s Day 2024 theme, “Inspire Inclusion,” which emphasises the importance of creating a society where women are valued, respected, and empowered in all aspects of life.

Addressing Gender Disparities in Tech Employment

The tech industry has long grappled with gender bias and the persistent gender pay gap. Despite women’s significant contributions to technological advancements, they continue to face barriers to entry and advancement in this male-dominated domain. One of the key challenges women in tech commonly face is limited opportunities for mentorship and the lack of representation in senior leadership positions.

The ongoing digital transformation presents unique opportunities to enhance gender inclusivity in the technology sector. Digital transformation has opened new avenues for economic empowerment, offering opportunities for women for professional development and participation in the workforce on equal footing with their male counterparts. Additionally, ally-ship plays a crucial role in overcoming these challenges, symbolising the need for a close-knit network of support among women in similar roles. More initiatives such as networking opportunities, mentorship programs, and leadership development aimed at addressing these disparities can be provided to women in tech.

Promoting Gender-Inclusive Hiring Practices

Understanding the distinction between conscious and unconscious bias is essential in addressing gender bias effectively. Conscious bias involves the intentional projection of biased attitudes, while unconscious bias operates unknowingly, influenced by social stereotypes.

While strides have been made towards workplace equality, the conversation around gender bias in the workplace has gained renewed urgency in recent times. To combat this, HR practices must evolve to address unconscious biases that impact recruitment and promotion processes. To reduce gender bias in recruitment, companies must promote gender-neutral language in job advertisements and adopt blind recruitment practices to eliminate information irrelevant to job capabilities, such as gender, age, or religion. Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) for candidate shortlisting helps minimise unconscious bias in the initial hiring stages. Additionally, assembling diverse interview panels comprising individuals of different genders, ages, and backgrounds can prevent bias during the interview process.

Offering unconscious bias training to employees is a proactive step towards fostering workplace equality and diversity. This training aims to raise awareness and mitigate biased attitudes and behaviours throughout the employee lifecycle, from recruitment to interactions with colleagues and customers. These efforts aim to create a more equitable and diverse industry, fostering innovation, better decision-making, and enhancing the company’s overall reputation.

Success Stories

Success stories of women who have thrived in the tech industry serve as powerful examples of what is possible when barriers are broken down and opportunities are seized. In the field of mRNA research, Katalin Karikó paved the way for the development of one of the first COVID-19 vaccines in 2020, demonstrating the immense impact that women can have on global health and scientific advancement. Debjani Ghosh, the first female president of NASSCOM in 30 years is a great example of leadership and the future of technology in India. Nivruti Rai- Country Head of Intel India, who has received the Nari Shakti Puraskar, the highest civilian honour for women in India, has played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s product development activities in AI, 5G, IoT, and cloud computing.

These remarkable women and their success stories reveal a journey of resilience, innovation, and achievement, representing a collective force that challenges gender norms and inspires a multitude of aspiring women to embark on similar journeys.

Supporting Women in Tech Career Development

In recent years, there has been a surge in initiatives and programs focused on empowering women in the technology industry. Numerous organizations have formed STEM-centric affinity groups such as “Women in Technology,” “Women in Engineering,” and “She Builds” to foster communities that promote and advocate for increased representation of women in technology-related positions. Initiatives like Vigyan Jyoti and Engage with Science, launched in 2019 by the Department of Science and Technology, aim to motivate girls to pursue higher education and careers in STEM fields.

These initiatives, along with others, offer scholarships, opportunities to visit scientific institutions, participation in science camps, access to lectures by notable women scientists, and career guidance to inspire and empower young women on their educational path.

Advocating for Workplace Diversity and Inclusion

From the moment the idea of entering the world of tech emerges, women face a myriad of challenges as they strive to climb the corporate ladder or pursue careers as techies. Tested at every turn, these challenges, captured by the metaphorical ‘glass barrier,’ manifest in various forms such as societal biases, familial scepticism, and internalised doubts. Therefore, advocating for workplace diversity and inclusion is essential for creating environments where women feel valued and empowered to thrive.

Creating a collaborative environment among women in tech, promoting intersectional feminism, and fostering a ‘sisterhood’ mentality can dispel competitive stereotypes and promote collective success. Increasing the representation of women in tech not only fosters innovation and better decision-making but also contributes to the overall success of technology companies.

In the face of external pressures, aspiring women in technology fields must remember that their career paths are uniquely their own. While voices of doubt may echo around them, staying true to their passions and seeking support along the way is the key.