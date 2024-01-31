Examining virtual reality in educational technologies outside of the classroom

By Nirvaan Birla, Managing Director, Birla Open Minds

The traditional setting of a brick-and-mortar classroom is invitingly replaced by the dynamic virtual reality arena, ushering in a new era of advanced learning. The call to action is a mandate to improve the Indian educational landscape rather than just a suggestion.

The enormous global village’s adaptable design progressively settles into creating instructional strategies that help students meet the obstacles of the digital age. Therefore, to preserve its leadership in this evolving world, the education sector must embrace technological innovation.

UNESCO released a statistical estimate of around 1.6 billion students who had disruptions in their education due to the COVID-19 epidemic, highlighting the weaknesses in the educational system. Recognising the circumstances, employing virtual reality technology to expand learning outside of the classroom has countless options. By 2026, virtual reality is expected to take the worldwide market by storm, with a market share of about 7 billion US dollars. a convincing argument in favor of changing educational technology to improve student learning.

Smashing obstacles

Time and space are made more convenient using virtual reality. Because virtual reality activities do not impose physical boundaries on pupils, they can effectively shatter the rigidity of the classroom. Instead, kids can study the methods for dissecting an animal or plant cell from the comfort of their rooms, or they can examine historical topics without jeopardising the principles of sustainability or animal suffering. This illustrates how instructional technology can be used outside of the classroom.

Engagement and retention of students

VR has several effects on the step-by-step learning process, including increased interaction rates and student consciousness. Antiquated educational practices are challenging to learn and remember, particularly for first-graders who are faced with a demanding curriculum from the school board. Effective and efficient understanding and retention processes are facilitated by the participation of hand-eye synchronisation during the learning process.

Personalised learning objectives

As information can be changed to suit needs, the digital environment allows for personalised learning. To monitor progress, adaptive technology can also be combined with the learner’s style and speed. This method of learning and growth will benefit a variety of interest groups, guaranteeing everyone’s right to education.

This inclusive learning environment will close the gap that often exists for children with particular needs, unique learning styles, or abilities. To guarantee inclusivity for all, a diversified and encouraging educational ecosystem can be established.

Ground-level implementation and advancement

The knowledge that is immediately applicable to the table is far more valuable than any theoretical or textbook understanding. Imagine a world in which engineers may design and test prototypes, medical students can do procedures, and language learners can engage in dialogue with individuals of their choosing.

According to PwC, employees who received VR training showed a 275% increase in confidence when using their skills as compared to those who received traditional training. This highlights how using VR technology helps students develop their practical skills and confidence, preparing them for their career journey.

Generations to come

Virtual reality will drive the progress of educational technology towards a revolution. It is possible to find and learn in a short amount of time previously unthinkable methods of investigating reality. The impact on the educational process is enormous and will only grow as technology advances. Students in the present grade do not simply learn through the four walls of the classroom. It is best to concentrate on honing the set of abilities that will foster curiosity and success to adjust to the changing reality. It makes sense for us to accept the shift as curriculum developers in the tech age. We promote an educational environment where learning is immersive, captivating, and genuinely transforming by establishing a core value system.