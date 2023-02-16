How AR and VR can take architecture and designing to new heights?

By Husain Johar, Creative Head & Co-Founder, Makemyhouse.com

With AR and VR, architects and designers are looking forward to taking 3D Models to the next level and developing buildings without any constraints. No financial limits, no panel size limits, and no budget. Additionally, they have access to any kind of content.

Architecture projects in the virtual world can be dream-like settings that elicit emotions that one would barely encounter in the actual world because of the creative flexibility and limitless resources available. An ideal situation entails a life-changing event.

The emergence of these technologies has affected the architecture and interior design industry as well. The responsibilities involved in the complete employment process, notably in the way a design is presented, have benefited from AR and VR inclusion. It enables clients and architects and interior designers to make adjustments before construction starts, greatly lowering costs, time, and mistakes.

The architectural and design industries have benefited greatly from metaverse, VR and AR. They are among the best outcomes of the rapid technical development we have seen over the past two decades. Here are some points that justify how these technologies will bring architecture to new heights:

● Project visualization in real time- With the help of AR, architects and interior designers can show their customers a precise vision of what will be constructed in the future and how their project will actually look in a real environment. Even while standing on the actual site, models can be viewed from various perspectives.

● Sustainable model- One of the most typical applications of VR and AR in design and architecture is a more sustainable focus. Architects are becoming more and more concerned with the environment, and their plans must take climate change effects into account.

VR visualizes environmentally friendly designs, enabling environmental monitoring and streamlining procedures to reduce carbon emissions. It is a rare chance to observe a house’s façade color-coded like a heat map and to imagine how future generations will live. This will enable us to determine its level of energy efficiency and how well it is thermally insulated.

● Virtual tours- If a customer is unable to visit the site, AR ad VR also offer virtual tours as an alternative. Architects can quickly design a guided tour that enables clients to navigate easily and specifically. This is perfect for designers who wish to present a design and alter it based on client comments. Also, it is the most convenient way for a buyer to keep an eye on their dream project.

● Streamlined process- Professionals may see how their designs will appear on an actual model because of augmented reality, enabling revisions in accordance with client demands. This only has good effects, making decision-making easier and allowing for a much more powerful and accurate presentation of what has to be created.

● Improves architect and customer communication- Throughout the completion of a project, communication between the creator and end user is essential. After all, it is designed to meet the satisfaction of the end user, so ensuring that all of their needs are met from the start is crucial for the project’s success.

A deeper connection between the architect and the client is made possible through remote support based on augmented or virtual reality, where 3D models of the projects can be discussed and changed to the needs of each case thanks to a complete and realistic image.

In the field of architecture, AR and VR is a helpful tool since it enables designers to see their plans in actual environments. This gives them a clearer picture of how an architectural design will appear once it is finished and helps them determine what alterations need to be made before construction begins. And as time goes on, AR changes in ways that advance the discipline of architecture.