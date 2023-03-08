How can you ensure a diversity factor in hiring using Tech?

By Vikash Chandra, COO, Cutshort

HR Tech is a rapidly growing tech category that leverages technology to automate and optimise various human resources functions, such as recruitment and performance management. Technologies’ integration with hiring has streamlined processes, increased efficiency, reduced administrative burdens, and provided data-driven insights for better decision-making. While human intelligence is still required in many aspects, this is being gradually substituted by smart use of AI. DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) in particular has seen significant positive impacts from the use of HR Tech.

Technology has been able to ensure diversity in hiring as it can reduce the biases that humans are prone to. It can also analyse vast amounts of data and provide standardised evaluation criteria. Here are some ways technology can help promote diversity in hiring:

1. Neutral Job Descriptions: AI can be used to make job descriptions (JDs) more DEI compliant by analysing and identifying language patterns that may be biased or exclusive. For example, an AI-powered tool can scan JDs for gendered language and suggest more neutral alternatives. It can also identify any requirements or qualifications that may be unnecessarily restrictive and suggest alternative phrasing that is more inclusive.

2. Blind hiring: It is a technique that removes an applicant’s identifying information, such as name, age, and gender, from their application. This technique reduces bias in the hiring process and focuses on the candidate’s skills, experience, and fit for the role. Technology can enable this technique with 100% effectiveness.

3. AI Screening: Use of artificial intelligence (AI) to screen profiles and applications can reduce the potential for human bias in the screening process significantly.

4. Diverse Sourcing: Technology can help expand the reach of job postings to a wider diverse pool of candidates or underrepresented groups.

5. Analytics: Data analytics and pattern recognition can be used to monitor and analyse the diversity of the entire applicant pool and eventually selected candidates with ease. This can help identify areas for improvement and ensure the hiring process is optimised for diversity.

It’s important to note that while technology can help promote diversity in hiring, it’s not a silver bullet. Companies also need to have a commitment to inclusive hiring practices and diverse workplace culture. A comprehensive approach that includes technology and a commitment to inclusive hiring practices is necessary to ensure diversity in hiring.