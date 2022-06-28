Express Computer


How Cutting-Edge Tech Courses and Careers are Redefining the Future of Jobs

How Cutting-Edge Tech Courses and Careers are Redefining the Future of Jobs

Guest BlogsIT PeopleNews
By Express Computer
By Sudhanva Kimmane, Head of Operations & Delivery, Manipal Global Skills Academy

Workplaces are evolving. The advancement of automated processes, facilitated by technology such as robots and artificial intelligence, promises improved productivity, efficiency, safety, and convenience. It has also led to a growth of job opportunities across technology roles; hence, professionals and learners need to upskill themselves by procuring skills and knowledge through online tech courses that help them acquire new skills along with their regular jobs.

With the tech revolution, several courses available today propel the growth of individuals and professionals. Here is a list of some of the most cutting-edge tech courses and careers redefining the future of jobs.

1. Blockchain: The rapid growth of the bitcoin sector is closely tied to the growth of the Blockchain market. During the previous decade, the quick rise in the potential of digital currencies such as Bitcoin, XRP, and Ethereum has disrupted the industry. As the blockchain idea is widely used yet difficult to understand, corporations are having a tough time finding specialists in the subject. Due to the shortage, people with the necessary skills are generously compensated. Blockchain will further disrupt the established financial protocols.

2. Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, and Deep Learning: As the Internet becomes more prevalent, more people fall within the FinTech umbrella. Technology disrupts and redefines financial services. Vast amounts of useful data is generated, which must be studied, assessed, and inspected. This objective necessitates knowledge of technologies such as Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, and Deep Learning. A rudimentary understanding of predictive modelling techniques such as logistic regression and decision trees is also advantageous. These new age technologies will ensure massive value creation and ease of business.

3. Information and Data: Customer data may help teams design services and technologies that support particular consumer experiences and enhance engagement. Product data may be monetized or utilized to enhance dependability and experience, while business data can improve decision-making. However, data alone does not create value; it must first be standardized, aggregated across the business and external sources, and then evaluated to provide monetizable insights. Few companies have broken the code for monetizing data. A challenge made more difficult by the rapidity with which data is created. Hence, the demand for data analysts is rising, and companies are keen on recruiting skilled professionals who can manage, tabulate, and analyze critical data to contribute to the growth of the business.

4. Salesforce: As we move more towards Low Code/No Code platforms, application development is going to be redefined. One such platform is Salesforce and Salesforce is booming, especially in IT, owing to increasing demand and generous compensation packages. In today’s economy, a Salesforce Developer is in high demand, with many employment prospects. As a result, now is the ideal moment to advance your career with a Salesforce Certification. You can opt to do your course from reputed institutes like Manipal Global Skills Academy. It is important to get certified through an authorized partner.

5. Cyber Security: Given its long history, cyber security may not appear to be an emerging technology, yet it is advancing at the same rate as other technologies. This is partly because threats are continually evolving. Malevolent hackers attempting to access data illegally will not give up easily and will continue to develop methods to circumvent even the most stringent security measures. It is also due to the use of new technology to improve security. Because cybersecurity will continue to improve in securing against hacks and data leaks, it will stay a popular technology and in high demand.

