Indian Organisations and Government are Set to Drive Industry 4.0 Technologies to Success

By Rajnish Gupta, India and Sub-Continent Lead, Zebra Technologies APAC

In the Union Budget for the Financial Year of 2023 to 2024, the Indian government has set out plans to elevate both human and digital potential for the country’s socio-economic development. For example, there are 7 key priorities in the Union Budget namely: reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, youth power, inclusive development, unleashing the potential, green growth, and financial sector. So, what does this mean for

India’s supply chain, logistics, and warehouse sectors where eco-system players are deploying next-generation technologies to elevate operations?

In line with the Indian government’s plans and priorities, organisations can adopt technologies such as autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) to improve operations. Nearly eight in 10 warehouse associates say walking fewer miles per day would make their jobs more enjoyable, even if they had to pick or handle more items. And since AMRs were built primarily to handle material movements, they are taking on the one task that workers

have always wanted to offload. Most associates (80%) who work alongside AMRs today confirm the dynamic mobile robots have helped reduce walking time. Associates also credit AMRs with helping to increase their productivity (80%), reduce the number of mistakes they make (73%), and facilitate advancement to new roles or opportunities (65%). In other words, most of their long-held fears about robots have been unfounded. Three-quarters of associates even agree today that they would feel safe working alongside AMRs, whether or not they have in the past.

But the truth is that it is not just AMRs that are making a difference. It is everything that warehouse operators, manufacturers, 3PLs (Third-party logistics), and distributors are doing to automate workflows and help augment the workforce. Nearly every warehouse operator has been compelled to implement new technology to solve business challenges that have come about since the start of the pandemic, and workers – like customers – are direct beneficiaries. Technology has become both a game-changer and table stakes for those working hard to keep the supply chain running smoothly, even more so than higher wages, bonuses, or fringe benefits. And automation is quickly becoming the gold standard.

That is because technology leads to more productive and flexible work shifts, especially those that automate workflows and information flows. It is not just the quantifiable improvements in working conditions or business outcomes that give value to automation, though, and that is something supply chain leaders must recognise and accept if operations are going to be augmented.

How Labor is Really Influencing Automation Investments Automation – whether robotics automation, industrial automation, or a software-automated workflow – makes it easier for people to be successful in their jobs, both for those working upstream and downstream of the automation solution. Success directly correlates to job satisfaction, which underpins retention and recruitment efforts as well as overall operational outcomes. Just consider how many warehouse associates say they are more likely to work for an employer that gives them modern devices to use for tasks versus an employer that provides older or no devices: 83%! What’s more, 84% of warehouse associates are raising the red flag, saying they will not meet their business objectives unless more technology investments are made to improve operations.

We knew automation had its benefits. Yet, most predicted a longer-term growth trajectory for this type of technology. No one anticipated workers being the driver for automation, either. We thought workers are likely to be a roadblock to the widespread adoption of such advanced technologies. Instead, now, workers are leading the path towards adopting automation in their day-to-day work.

The Takeaway

Although less than half of warehouse operators currently believe that implementing technologies such as robotics and devices can help attract and retain workers, workers have made it clear they need help meeting both employers’ and customers’ expectations and technology can provide that “help”. Some have come to understand the importance of such technologies through experiencing the changes that happen after mobile devices, wearables, AMRs, and other automation-centric technologies are brought online. Meanwhile, some

others are still stuck trying to make do with pen and paper. That is we must listen to what workers are saying in order to close the labor gap – to not resist technology, but rather embrace it as a change agent.

With more and more people planning to make future employment decisions based on the type of technology available to them, the Indian government has set a clear agenda to make Indian youth ready for next-generation technologies. The initiative involves training 47 lakh youths digitally on Industry 4.0 technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), drones, and 3D printing, among others, which will make them ready for industry-specific roles. This will be key for the logistics sector as organisations have started deploying technologies to automate warehouse, supply chain, and workforce management.