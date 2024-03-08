Motorsport sustainability: How racing is getting environment friendly with the same adrenaline rush

By Abhishek Reddy Kankanala, Chairman, Kankanala Sports Group

In the ever-evolving realm of motorsports, a profound transformation is underway, one that transcends mere speed and delves into the realm of sustainability. The ascendance of electric vehicles (EVs) and e-moto auto sports is not just reshaping the racing landscape; it’s redefining our understanding of what EVs can do.

At its core, the allure of EVs lies in their promise of a cleaner, more sustainable future. With zero emissions and minimal noise pollution, these vehicles offer a compelling alternative to their traditional combustion counterparts. They pave the way for races to be held in diverse environments without disrupting nearby communities, thereby broadening the horizons of racing enthusiasts and making the sport more accessible to all.

Moreover, the transition from conventional fuel technologies to electric and hybrid engines represents a seismic shift toward sustainability within the motorsport industry. Trailblazing racing series like Formula E have thrust environmental consciousness into the spotlight, showcasing the electrifying potential of electric mobility in a high-octane setting. These initiatives not only advocate for eco-friendly alternatives but also underscore the notion that sustainability and speed are not mutually exclusive concepts.

In tandem with this paradigm shift, teams and organizers are proactively adopting measures to curb the carbon footprint of racing events. From the implementation of robust recycling programs to the harnessing of renewable energy sources, every endeavor is being made to minimize environmental impact while upholding safety and performance standards. India, as the global epicenter of two-wheeler enthusiasts, stands at the forefront of the e-mobility revolution. With a staggering 17.5 million units sold in 2023 alone, India boasts the world’s largest two-wheeler market. The government’s unwavering commitment to promoting e-mobility through initiatives like the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) and the Faster Adoption and

Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) schemes underscores its recognition of the

pivotal role electric vehicles play in reducing carbon emissions and fostering sustainable transportation.

The recent emergence of INDE Racing, India’s first FIM license team in history, will now be able to represent millions of Indian bikers on the global stage. The team is breaking down barriers and championing diversity in the racing world. INDE Racing will provide the racers Stark VARG bikes, renowned for their outstanding power and capabilities to suit the diverse terrains encountered during the FIM E-Xplorer World Cup races. In essence, the burgeoning popularity of EVs and e-moto auto sports epitomizes the marriage of exhilarating performance with environmental stewardship. As the motorsport industry continues to embrace eco-friendly alternatives, we stand poised on the cusp of a future where speed and sustainability seamlessly coalesce on the racetrack, heralding a new era of racing for generations to come.