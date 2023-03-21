Staffing firms looking to adopt automation for simplifying repetitive tasks and reducing admin work

By Sidharth Agarwal, Director – Spectrum Talent Management

Automation is not a new concept anymore. Technology and digitisation are on rapid acceleration, transforming industries globally. When it comes to HR, automation has a growing impact on workforce strategy. It dramatically raises the bar for HR management in terms of both promise and expectations. Traditional tasks like benefits management, hiring, and training are changing due to technology.

So what exactly is HR automation? Automation of human resources (HR) is a technique for managing employees by using software to automate and streamline time-consuming, repetitive duties. HR teams can boost output and contribute value to the business by spending more free time on more challenging tasks like strategy and decision-making.

Benefits of Automation in HR

The ultimate benefit of including an automation process in HR is saving time that is consumed with repetitive and administrative tasks. With 100% automation in HR, better productivity, increased efficiency and reduced errors can be achieved. Some other benefits are:

Consistency with transparency: Workflow automation may increase transparency and establish clear roles for staff and workers. Automated operations can standardise HR procedures across the board for companies with multiple sites.

Better resource planning with increased productivity: Human resources departments can devote more time to arduous duties by automating simple but tiresome processes. Additionally, employees can save time on routine HR procedures like asking for time off or selecting benefits.

Improved decision-making with data: Monitoring data from various HR functions enables businesses to evaluate multiple procedures and their efficiency. With data, it is possible to run reports, gauge what needs to be done, examine employee satisfaction, and look for trends in the collected data.

Decrease in administrative and repetitive tasks: In HR offices that have switched to automation, there may be less paperwork, which lowers the expenses of materials and manual processes.

Automation in recruitment and staffing business

Recruitment and staffing are those activities that are so much more than mere check-box activities. The process entails several partners and stakeholders, including prospective candidates, line managers, and outside providers like employment agencies and advertising firms. Let us understand how stuffing companies are automating to level their recruitment business by cutting down repetitive elements of various processes.

Sourcing and selection: Line managers and HR teams can collaborate to quickly and easily create and edit structured job specs and advertisements from templates using recruitment automation software. This makes it feasible to advertise the open positions as soon as possible. Line managers won’t have to squander their time manually weeding through applications from unsuitable candidates because the software can automatically screen applicants to exclude those who do not meet the requirements.

Create a ready talent pool: Employers can switch from reactive to proactive recruitment tactics with many automated recruitment tools. Businesses can speed up the hiring process by building and nurturing a pipeline of prior prospects who are pre-screened, engaged, and prepared to go, as opposed to posting positions on various portals and waiting for applicants.

ATS and Interview management: With the support of an already-built scheduling module that is in sync with the schedule of all line managers, recruitment management software can monitor the progress of candidates’ applications and place successful candidates into open interview slots automatically. This is a fantastic method to maximise your time and fill open positions with candidates over a shorter period, allowing for a more precise and accurate comparison of the candidates’ interview performance.

Employment offers: The interviewer ought to update the HR system with the information once they have decided on the applicant they want to fill the position with after the interview. The system can then automatically produce for the chosen candidate offer letters, contracts, and other pertinent documents, as well as rejection letters for those who were not selected. No more administrative tasks.

For any organisation, recruitment will always remain a business-critical function. As a domain, it comprises many other sub-processes until the offer is rolled out to a prospective employee. Implementing automation in these sub-processes will thus positively impact the staffing business in the long run.