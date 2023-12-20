Telehealth and the Rising Elderly Population: Enhancing Senior Healthcare

By Ayush Atul Mishra founder, CEO, Tattvan E Clinics

According to a report by the National Statistical Office, India’s older population (those over 60) is expected to expand by 41% for ten years, from 138 million in 2021 to 194 million in 2031. The rising elderly population hints towards the need for a robust healthcare system, catering to the immediate health needs of senior citizens. Given that old age is synonymous with a host of illnesses and problems that might require instant assistance, effective and accessible healthcare solutions have become necessary.

Bridging the gap between healthcare and senior citizens, telemedicine comes in as an effective solution, offering healthcare services at convenience. Providing early detection via remote monitoring, telemedicine saves senior citizens from the inconvenience of traveling to another location to seek assistance. Consequently, this allows them to better manage their physical and mental health conditions, enhancing their quality of life.

Telemedicine: Improving senior healthcare

Enhanced healthcare accessibility: Minimising the roadblocks to accessing healthcare, telemedicine allows elderly patients to communicate with medical professionals from the comfort of their own homes. This is particularly helpful for elderly people with mobility concerns or other transportation issues. Consequently, they can communicate with professionals who can monitor their health and prescribe therapies via virtual video-based sessions, decreasing unnecessary visits to healthcare facilities.

Greater convenience: Before the advent of telemedicine, elderly individuals had to go through the struggle of scheduling physical appointments and waiting longer for their turn. However, saving them from unnecessary exertion, telemedicine allows them to seek medical advice, address their concerns, and receive follow-up treatments without having to put in the needless effort—all from the comfort of their own homes. Especially for those with chronic conditions that demand time-to-time assistance, telemedicine acts as a potent solution. It allows senior individuals to access prompt support and medical professionals to monitor their condition, making necessary adjustments to treatment plans.

Better medication management: Senior citizens are more vulnerable to medication-related problems due to the age-related alterations they experience. Here, telemedicine-aided medication management comes in as a savior, reducing the possibility of hospitalization and unexpected drug responses. Tracking medication administration while making required prescription adjustments, telemedicine allows healthcare specialists to execute better medication management. In addition to improving elders’ general health, efficient drug adherence helps seniors save money on unnecessary medical bills.

Enhancing the quality of life for senior citizens

The emergence of telemedicine has served as no less than a boon for senior citizens, enabling them to obtain high-quality medical care without having to leave their homes. With virtual consultation, remote monitoring, and robust medication management, elderly individuals no longer have to sacrifice their healthcare owing to travel limitations or other issues. Especially for the senior population residing in rural or distant locations, telemedicine plays a crucial role in ensuring optimum and continued healthcare.

As we head towards a tech-powered future, the landscape of telemedicine will witness profound transformations, enhancing accessibility and optimising healthcare delivery for senior individuals.