The Power of AI in Ayurveda: Enhancing Herb Identification for Safe and Effective Products

By Dr. Rangesh Paramesh, Director‑ Intellectual Property, Himalaya Wellness Company

Ayurvedic medicine is an ancient healing, therapeutic system, which has become increasingly popular worldwide due to its holistic approach and remedies derived from nature. One of the most critical aspects of manufacturing Ayurvedic products is accurately identifying herbs, which is the basis for creating safe and effective remedies. With the latest advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning, there is an exciting opportunity to transform the process of identifying herbs. This article delves into how AI can assist manufacturers of Ayurvedic products identify herbs accurately, ensuring consistent quality and efficacy.

Overview

Going by the recent research report, the Indian Ayurveda market size reached INR 626 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach INR 1,824 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 19.51% during 2022-28. The Ayurveda market is experiencing key trends that are pushing its growth. One of these trends is the shift in consumers’ choice and trust in the benefits of scientifically backed natural products. Additionally, there is an enhanced health consciousness and proactive approach toward preventive care and holistic wellness practices, especially in the wake of COVID-19. Economic growth and rising income have also catalyzed the market. The government has shown unwavering support in promoting Ayurveda through the AYUSH ministry, and distribution networks have increased the accessibility of products across urban and rural regions.

The Challenge of Herb Identification

Plants have medicinal properties and are natural alternatives for curing diseases. Accurately identifying herbs is a crucial aspect of Ayurvedic product manufacturing. However, traditional methods that rely on human expertise can be subjective, time-consuming, and prone to errors, which poses significant challenges to the industry. The need for standardised protocols for herb identification further compounds the issue, leading to product quality, credibility, and efficacy variations. Fortunately, AI-powered solutions present an exciting opportunity to revolutionise this process. According to a report, the Indian AI market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 52.7% from 2018-2023.

Harnessing AI for Herb Identification

The use of Artificial Intelligence in Ayurvedic product manufacturing can be highly beneficial for identifying herbs due to its ability to analyze large amounts of data and recognise intricate patterns. Here are a few important ways in which AI can make a valuable contribution:

1. Image Recognition:

In the Ayurveda field, organisations and researchers can use deep learning models to train algorithms to analyze various images of plants, herbs, and their parts, including leaves, flowers, roots, and stems in real time. With the help of extensive databases, these AI systems can distinguish between different herbs, including those that are closely related, increasing efficiency and reducing the likelihood of misidentification leading to adulterations.

2. Spectroscopy and Chemical Analysis:

With the help of AI, it is possible to analyze spectral data and chemical profiles of herbs. Using techniques such as near-infrared spectroscopy, AI algorithms can detect specific chemical markers in herbs. This enables manufacturers to verify the authenticity and quality of raw materials, ensuring consistency in product formulations and preventing spurious products.

3. Natural Language Processing (NLP):

When it comes to Ayurvedic texts, research papers, and clinical trials, NLP algorithms can analyze vast amounts of textual data and extract valuable information about the characteristics, properties, and traditional uses of herbs. With this knowledge base, AI systems can offer manufacturers comprehensive insights, which can aid in making informed decisions during the selection and formulation of herbs.

4. Disease-specific Herb Recommendations:

With the help of machine learning techniques, AI can correlate the properties of herbs with particular health conditions or diseases. This allows for the identification of potential herb combinations and dosages that are tailored to address specific health concerns. As a result, manufacturers can create targeted Ayurvedic formulations for various ailments, which enhances the effectiveness of their products.

5. Improves Herb Agriculture Efficiency

AI-powered tools can help in the cultivation of herbs and medicinal plants by analyzing soil data, monitoring crop growth, predicting weather patterns, and optimizing irrigation and fertilization of soil. AI-powered systems can also identify and diagnose plant diseases, recommend solutions, and improve overall crop yield and quality. This brings immense potential for ethical and sustainable sourcing, rigorous quality control measures, and extensive research and development to ensure that Ayurvedic products are effective and trustworthy.

6. Herb Transparency Enhancement

Blockchain technology can help in herb identification by creating a secure and decentralized database of herb information. This can improve transparency, traceability, and efficiency in the supply chain. With blockchain, stakeholders can access real-time data on the origin, quality, and authenticity of herbs, reducing the risk of fraud and ensuring the safety and efficacy of Ayurvedic products.

Benefits and Impact

Ayurvedic product manufacturers can reap several advantages by incorporating AI into their herb identification processes.

1. Improved Accuracy and Consistency: The use of AI-powered systems can lead to consistent identification of herbs, minimising the risk of human errors and subjective interpretations, and reducing variations in product quality.

2. Time and Cost Savings: Utilising AI technology streamlines and accelerates the process of identifying herbs, resulting in substantial time savings and decreased operational expenses that are typically associated with manual identification methods.

3. Enhanced Product Safety: Ayurvedic product manufacturers can ensure the safety of their products by utilizing precise herb identification methods, which help them detect adulteration and avoid using inappropriate or potentially dangerous ingredients.

4. Product Innovation and Customisation: The vast data analysis capabilities of AI empower Ayurvedic product manufacturers to innovate and customise their products by discovering new herb combinations, formulations, and dosage recommendations.

The synergy between AI and Ayurveda can revolutionize the industry, enabling a new era of precision, consistency, and effectiveness in Ayurvedic product manufacturing.