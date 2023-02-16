Express Computer

Home  »  Guest Blogs  »  Three BI and Analytics trends to lookout for in 2023

Three BI and Analytics trends to lookout for in 2023

Guest BlogsNews
By Express Computer
0 46

By Anurag Sanghai, Principal Solution Architect, Intellicus Technologies

The BI and Analytics juggernaut continue to pick up speed as more companies across industries see the benefits of data-driven intelligence. The platforms and tools are now simpler to use with easy and intuitive UI and reduced IT/ coding expertise requirements and implementation timeframes have shortened. Beyond the ease of setup and agile implementation, the products have continuously innovated imbibing enhancements in data science and technological fields. This makes the Analytics and BI tools bring out the higher value and deeper insights from the data every year.

Here are three key trends to watch as modern businesses applying these concepts in 2023:
1. Going beyond Data Types: The growth in the variety of data types that analytics software can process will continue to increase significantly. This rides on the wave of the datafication of almost everything. Data of all types is generated and stored is now sourced from a plethora of devices, IoT, Mobile, social media, websites, POS, transactions, video, multimedia and graphical.

Organisations expect analytics software to make sense of all of this data and provide decision support and business intelligence (BI). Earlier, data required to be collated, converted and prepared to be run through analytics engines as they could handle only certain kinds of structured data. This manual data handling resulted in a lack of trust, besides adding dependencies and delays in the availability of reports.

Analytics software has evolved based on the user’s needs to handle a wide range of data types, including structured data, unstructured data, semi-structured data and even multimedia data. Data preparation is automated and the use of smart OLAP technology adds capability to deal with scale and complexity of data and accelerates performance. Insights are now real-time and will continue to see an increase in the capability of ingesting multiple data sources and streams.

2. Increased reliance on Predictive Business Analytics: There is an increasing trend across organisations of trusting business predictions made by analytics and BI algorithms. This grows out of the development of the capability of analytics platforms in processing the volume, velocity and variety of continuous data streams in real time. These Big Data handling capacities produce a single source of truth that is reliable and actionable.

Descriptive analytics helps users in understanding what is happening with their business, while Diagnostic analytics takes a step forward to find hidden patterns and trends to ascertain root causes or cause-and-effect. Predictive analytics, however, moves beyond extrapolating from historical data trends to forecast the future. It proves to be very useful in business planning and decision support.

Predictive analytics is widely used in the financial services industry to identify future trends, stock movement and fraud prevention. It is also useful in preempting cyber-attacks; scheduling preventive maintenance, logistics optimisation, predictive shipping and product recommendations, customer lifecycle management and digital marketing campaigns.

With increased data and decision veracity, predictive analytics would continue to find new applications in several industries.

3. Explainable Intelligence (XAI) will become integral to Analytics and BI suite: With the integration of ML, BI and analytics, products have benefitted in performing complex multi-variate processes, and discover hidden data patterns and relations beyond what is normally apparent to users. Paired with AI, these tools have the ability to make critical business decisions on their own.

However, it is not always that users shall trust the results and allow decisions to be completely based on them. An increased reliance on algorithmic decision-making needs to be complemented with explainable Intelligence (XAI). XAI is important in BI suites as it allows decision-makers to understand how AI models arrive at their predictions and recommendations. It auto-generates an explanation summarizing why a decision was taken. By citing attributes, accuracy, statistics, and other sufficient collateral XAI explain the need and relevance of a decision.

Without XAI the entire process could well be a cryptic black box with little explanation as to why a particular decision was made. However, businesses cannot completely rely on black-box decision automation, and there are times when it is necessary to justify and document why a particular decision was made. Additionally, explainable intelligence can help in identifying and addressing potential biases in the model; and can also be necessary for organisations to comply with legal regulations.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image