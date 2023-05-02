Top DevOps tools professionals need to master in 2023

By Subramanyam Reddy, CEO and Founder, KnowledgeHut upGrad

Technology is constantly evolving, and so are the skillsets required to be a successful IT professional. DevOps tools have gained wide recognition across the globe as an essential part of IT strategy because of their ability to facilitate collaboration and development. DevOps is currently one of the most important skill sets to master, with an increasing number of companies seeing it as a key component of their IT strategy.

According to DevOps Institute’s 2020 DevOps Industry Study, 83% of organisations have adopted or plan to adopt a DevOps approach, and 63% have a dedicated DevOps team. Nowadays, DevOps is an essential approach for maximizing efficiency and effectiveness in IT teams. With the burgeoning demand for DevOps engineers, mastering the latest tools and techniques has become critical. To help professionals stay ahead of the curve, here are the top DevOps tools that are expected to dominate the field in 2023. From Kubernetes to Jenkins, these are the must-have tools that every DevOps engineer should be familiar with.

Linux

Linux systems have become an integral part of many software development environments, and as such, DevOps tools have become invaluable to the field. These tools are designed to simplify the process of developing, deploying, and managing software on Linux, allowing developers to focus on the task at hand rather than the technicalities of system management. DevOps tools are a great way to quickly and easily manage large-scale, distributed Linux clusters while ensuring reliable performance and scalability. Additionally, they provide a way to quickly deploy software to multiple nodes using a single command.

Git

Git is a powerful version control system that allows developers to track source code and make changes to it. It is one of the most popular DevOps tools in the current market and is used by many organizations to manage their software. Git makes it easier for teams to collaborate on projects, allowing them to make changes without interfering with each other’s work. It also allows developers to go back and review changes, ensuring that any bugs or errors can be resolved quickly.

Jenkins

Jenkins is widely regarded as an open-source DevOps solution for software project continuous integration. It is written in Java, which demonstrates how simple it is. The Pipeline functionality provided by this tool allows developers to automatically commit code to the repository, execute test cases, and get reports acquired after testing. This extremely customisable tool gives fast feedback and will alert you if a specific sprint is causing a broken build or damaging it. The majority of SDLC activities and tools may be automated using Jenkins, allowing team members to boost their throughput.

Dockers

Docker is a suite of tools that allows developers to create, deploy and manage applications in a containerized environment. It is an open-source solution designed to make DevOps simpler and more efficient. The platform can be used to quickly build, test and deploy applications on any system or cloud provider. Additionally, Docker containers are lightweight, allowing applications to run faster with less overhead.

Kubernetes

Kubernetes is an open-source framework for containerized application deployment, scalability, and administration. Through its unique integration of development and operations, Kubernetes provides developers with the tools to quickly and easily deploy their applications without sacrificing the reliability and scalability of the system. Kubernetes also provides administrators with a secure platform for managing their containerized applications. With its robust suite of features, Kubernetes has quickly become the go-to platform for DevOps teams across the world.

Ansible

DevOps is a way of working that emphasises collaboration and communication between software developers and IT professionals. It is a simple automation language that allows DevOps teams to describe their infrastructure in a declarative language. This can help DevOps teams to create and manage their cloud-based environments more easily and quickly.

Selenium

Selenium is a popular software development and DevOps tool that helps organizations develop, test, and deploy applications more efficiently and securely. It is used for automating web tests, which are performed by simulating a user’s interaction with a web browser. In addition, it can be used to perform integration testing and regression testing, which are both crucial parts of a DevOps strategy. Selenium can also be used to test a wide variety of web technologies such as HTML, JavaScript, and AJAX.

Prometheus

Prometheus is a powerful suite that focuses on providing powerful insights into the performance and reliability of modern software services. It is used by developers and infrastructure operators to gain a deeper understanding of system performance, utilization, and runtime behavior. With Prometheus, users can quickly identify system bottlenecks, optimize resource utilization, troubleshoot critical issues, and deploy code changes with confidence. Furthermore, Prometheus enables teams to make informed decisions in real time regarding changes to architecture, automation, and more.

To become a successful DevOps engineer, training and certifications are essential to stay up to date with the latest tools and techniques. DevOps engineer courses provide a comprehensive and hands-on introduction to DevOps, giving individuals the skills and knowledge to operate in the ever-evolving tech world. Additionally, these courses offer an opportunity for individuals to network with colleagues and industry experts, enabling them to gain valuable insights into best practices and industry trends. According to Indeed, the average salary for a DevOps engineer in the United States is $122,243 per year, with job postings for DevOps engineers growing by 28% from 2019 to 2020.