Express Computer

Home  »  Guest Blogs  »  Unraveling the Future of Cyber Threats

Unraveling the Future of Cyber Threats

Guest BlogsNewsSecurity
By Express Computer
0 7

In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, Candid Wuest, VP of Cyber Protection Research, unveils a compelling prediction for 2024, highlighting the dynamic interplay between artificial intelligence (AI) and escalating cyber threats

1. AI continues to evolve, and cybercriminals are getting more creative. With the significant rise of AI in the past year, there’s been equally increasing security risks. We’ve seen a spike in FBI reports regarding the creation of deep fakes through generative AI. Cybercriminals have been exploiting deep fakes with the intention to cause serious consequences through misinformation, such as a public crisis, family extortion, or severe stock disruptions. It is probable that this will happen more often as the technology becomes better understood, especially with financial incentives. Some cybercriminals may also start using AI in creative ways to extract sensitive information. Phishing has become the “prime child” of generative AI, and I predict that these risks will still pose a threat without intervention. In 2024, I believe we will see a large number of new regulations surrounding AI.

2. Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is changing. Historically, MFA has been the tried-and-true method for best protecting sensitive information. This may be changing, however, as we’ve seen multiple high-profile MFA and social engineering attacks take place. As hackers have found ways to breach the system and circumvent the MFA, it could lead to a shift towards anti-phishing MFA technology becoming more widely used. This anti-phishing MFA process allows the user to log in by receiving a specific token or code that is not accessible on another device and is bound to the user’s session.

3. Consumers beware of ‘juice jacking.’ Earlier this year, Apple integrated USB-C charging into their new product lineup, potentially cementing a new standard for charging consumer technology devices. Public charging stations may therefore become more accessible to all consumers, which could pose an opportunity for increased instances of juice jacking in 2024. When a device is plugged into a compromised charging port, threat actors can use the connection to download the user’s data. This attack model is not massively scalable so this issue may be contained, but users must stay vigilant on updating their device’s software to patch vulnerabilities. Additionally, consumers can avoid being juice jacked by using a charging block instead of USB charging cable or using a cable that has the data connection cut.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image