Central Books partners with EduBrisk Knowledge Solutions to launch Central Digital Learning in AP & Telangana

Central Books; India’s leading Online Bookstore and complete education portal today announced their strategic partnership with EduBrisk, the industry-leading Edtech Digital Platform for K-12 Segment.

Central Books have a vast experience in serving Schools in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana and this partnership will help empower these schools & school teachers to easily provide online learning to their students during the ongoing pandemic and thereafter. The partnership aims to touch the lives of 1 million students this academic year in this region.

On their new partnership with EduBrisk, Sudhir Mungala, CEO, Central Digital Learning, says “I am a firm believer and executor of Blue Ocean strategy with technical integration. We are confident that partnership between Central Digital Learning and EduBrisk is a partnership made in heaven with the young energy of EduBrisk and the Legacy of Central Books Group makes us well equipped to not just address the need of all the stakeholders in the education space but more importantly to enable students to continue their learning in these difficult times.”

The Edubrisk tech platform comes pre-loaded with content & testing capabilities for all major curriculum – CBSE, ICSE & State Board curriculum – and easily integrates online with offline teaching & learning. The platform has on-boarded 50 schools since Lockdown.

Speaking about the strategic partnership & the role of online education, Mr. Saiju Aravind, Founder of EduBrisk says “EduBrisk is on a mission to democratise education by spreading quality affordable education through a scientific approach to teaching and learning. We are delighted to partner with Central Books as their knowledge partner. Central Books has legacy of rendering consistent and quality service in Education to over 1000 educational institutions in India. Education is not about providing a few products or technology but its about the service. Tenacity and steadfast service now combined with powerful technology will impact the lives of educationists and ultimately the students.”

Kiran Ajwani, Chief Business Coach and Founder of Innoesis Business Management Private Limited and Munnaiah Tamanam, VP-Marketing-EduBrisk played a key role in finalizing this partnership. Abhishek Ganguly will be the Business Head of Central Digital Learning, in which they are seeing the present & future of Indian Education.

