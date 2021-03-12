Salesforce appoints Sanket Atal as Managing Director for India

Read Article

Salesforce today announced that Sanket Atal will join the company as Senior Vice President & Managing Director, Sites (India) based in Bengaluru. Atal will be instrumental in driving the next phase of growth for Salesforce in India combining the best of design thinking and digital strategies to build breakthrough customer experiences and ways of working with specific focus on operational execution.

Salesforce has invested significantly in India over many years, adding more jobs, expanding its office space and partner ecosystem to support its growing customer base. India is home to the second highest Salesforce workforce outside of the US with over 4000 employees across Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. Launched in 2016, the Salesforce Centre of Excellence (CoE) located in Hyderabad has been instrumental in fueling innovation globally, building end-to-end solutions for customers including some of the latest industry clouds – Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Financial Services for Insurance and Hyperforce – built at the CoE. Atal brings in a wealth of experience leading and growing global development centers delivering future-ready solutions. His passion for innovation and wealth of experience in leading and growing global development centres will play an instrumental role in accelerating growth for Salesforce in India making it a global hub for talent and innovation. Atal will report into Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO and Chairperson, Salesforce India.

“These are exciting and challenging times for all of us. India is a strategic growth market for Salesforce and a world-class innovation and talent hub. As we continue to grow and guide our customers through their digital transformation journey, Sanket’s appointment is a reflection of our commitment and continued investment in India. We welcome Sanket to Salesforce and look forward to driving even greater innovation and success in this market.” said Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO and Chairperson, Salesforce India.

“Salesforce has built a phenomenal cloud ecosystem of partners and customers in India. I look forward to helping drive growth, innovation and customer success as well as delivering product innovation at a global scale, from right here in India. Given my passion and deep experience with the startup ecosystem, I am also excited to empower businesses of all sizes, particularly startups, to create future-ready solutions leveraging the Salesforce platform. It’s an awesome time to be joining the company.” said Sanket Atal. Sanket will officially join Salesforce on March 15, 2021.

