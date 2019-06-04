Dassault Systèmes launches Connected Factory to enhance technology adoption in Indian manufacturing

Dassault Systèmes today launched the 3DEXPERIENCE On Wheels- Connected Factory campaign in Pune. This is the second direct customer outreach campaign this year with the ongoing Connected Value Network campaign that is focused on the supplier ecosystem in manufacturing. The 3DEXPERIENCE on Wheels- Connected Factory is a technology showcase of a fully-functional factory assembly line mounted on a vehicle that showcase transformational experiences for a smart and connected factory of the future. 3DEXPERIENCE On Wheels- Connected Factory campaign will tour at various manufacturing hubs, industrial corridors, start-up incubators, and academic institutes.

Samson Khaou, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systèmes said “India aims at becoming one of the key manufacturing destination by 2020. To achieve this ambition, manufacturers must be more integrated and more agile than ever. We at Dassault Systèmes have the vision & strategy in Industry Renaissance and with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, we are a game-changer, leveraging our capacity to help manufacturers in India to reinvent themselves.”

The campaign breaks the barrier to show the integration between the virtual and the real through a set of experiences for Manufacturing Operations Management, 3DEXPERIENCE Twin, Advanced Planning & Scheduling, Lean Management and Analytics. While Lean Management showcases how digital technologies can empower a strong collaboration between operational teams in the plant Manufacturing Operations Management, Advanced Planning & Scheduling and Analytics demonstrate the benefits that real-time production monitoring with digitally connected equipment and tracking of key performance metrics are bringing to make right decisions for an agile & efficient shop-floor.

The 3DEXPERIENCE Twin highlights the value of connecting virtual world with real-time data to introspect, improve and analyze multiple production options in order to improve the productivity.

