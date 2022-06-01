Express Computer


Home  »  Infoblox  »  Greater SecOps Effectiveness through Automation and Orchestration

Greater SecOps Effectiveness through Automation and Orchestration

Infoblox
By Infoblox
0 11

Both short- and long-term shifts in global workplace operations and processes, and the likely need to accelerate IoT, edge computing, SD-WAN, or other forward-facing technologies, require significant adjustments to the security profile. This can only increase the strain on the organization’s limited system and personnel resources without making improvements in visibility and response capabilities.

Join this webinar to know about:
+ Auto-correlating security and network visibility to reduce investigation and response times
+ Expanding automated response across the security stack to eliminate wasted effort
+ Using DNS to reduce the burden on other security investments, improving bandwidth and ROI

Speaker :
+ Pankaj Chawla, Head of Solutions Architect, SAARC, Infoblox

Infoblox
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image