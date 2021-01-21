55% of millennials say WFH has increased time spent on email: Survey

Read Article

Hiver, a Gmail-based customer service solution for teams, conducted a survey with millennials in India to understand the change in email usage behavior while working remotely during the pandemic. The survey reveals that 55% of millennials in India feel that their time spent on work email has increased by more than two hours since they started working from home.

The on-going global crisis has disrupted the way people work. Millennials across the country have been working from home for the last 8-10 months. This has led to a change in their usual work routines as well as their email usage patterns.

The survey highlights that as many as 60% of millennials believe that long email interactions hamper productivity while working from home. Another interesting insight revealed in the survey is that 57% of millennials feel the need to constantly check their work email every few hours since working remotely.

More than half (52%) of the millennials surveyed said they now check their email as soon it lands in their inbox, which is up by 10% from before WFH began. The survey also found that over 56% of millennials continuously aim to hit ‘Inbox Zero’ – which is a rigorous approach to email management aimed at keeping the inbox empty, or almost empty, at all times.

When asked about their preferred collaboration tool to connect with colleagues while working from home, 67% of millennials chose a mix of chat platforms and video conferencing tools (Zoom, Google e-meet, MS Teams, Slack, etc), 25% mentioned WhatsApp, and 8% preferred emails.

Commenting on the survey, Niraj Ranjan Rout, CEO, and Co-founder of Hiver said, “As the threat of the pandemic continues, work from home has become a norm. Even as organizations have adopted virtual collaboration tools to make teamwork effective, email continues to drive maximum connections within organizations and externally as well. With automation and integration of advanced technology, Hiver is working towards redefining email management and helping teams stay productive.”

