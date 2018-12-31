Jammu Development Authority set to go paperless; provide various e-services

Jammu Development Authority (JDA) is all set to go paperless and would provide a seamless online interface between the department and the citizens shortly, an official spokesman has said. JDA automation project, being executed by the information technology department, commenced last month and was progressing smoothly, he said.

IT Secretary, Saugat Biswas, along with the JDA Vice Chairman Pawan Rathore reviewed the execution of the project, the spokesman said. “The software solutions will reduce human interface in recording, processing, storing, retrieval and management of information for the service operations of JDA, he said.

The spokesman said the project would provide various online e-services like application for building permission, allotment of notified assets, registration, transfer, mortgage possession of property, permission to sub-let or renew lease of property, addition and deletion of name in lease deed, grant of no dues, online RTI, and online payments.

Besides various backend online services for the internal working of JDA, the project would also digitize all files and records of the department and make it a paperless organization, the spokesman said.

In addition to reviewing the development of various online modules constituting the project, he said, the secretary had a detailed review of the digitization of files of the JDA.

Under the project, about 25,000 files having a total estimated 18 lakh pages would be digitized and integrated with a Data Management Software (DMS), tailor-made for the JDA, he said, adding the DMS would integrate with the e-office software being developed for the JDA.

The spokesman said the secretary had a detailed check of the various quality control stages in the digitization process and issued strict directions to the vendors and JDA supervisors executing the project to adhere to the quality control protocols.

The project would automate the processes of JDA with electronic service delivery thereby reducing cost and at the same time making it more accessible to the public, the spokesman said. He said the secretary issued directions to the project management team to strictly adhere to the timelines and ensure high-quality digitization of existing records.

The project is targeted to complete in four months, the spokesman said.

