Driving Banking Digital Transformation with Strong IT Infrastructure and Oracle Innovations: Javed Tapia, Chairman, Clover Infotech

In an exclusive video interview with Express Computer, Javed Tapia, Chairman of Clover Infotech, delves into the pivotal role his company plays in accelerating digital transformation within the banking sector. The discussion revolves around the seamless integration of robust IT infrastructure and Oracle technologies. Tapia emphasises Clover Infotech’s quarter-century commitment to the banking and financial services industry, elucidating their contribution to keeping critical applications, from core banking solutions to enterprise applications, operational across various platforms. He credits Oracle as the underlying technology shaping vast enterprise infrastructures, making Clover Infotech a preferred service provider for banks.

Tapia further shares insights into the challenges faced by customers today and how Clover Infotech invests in state-of-the-art solutions. The interview highlights the significance of Oracle’s comprehensive offerings, industry-specific solutions, and return on investment. Tapia articulates how Clover Infotech leverages its Centre of Excellence (COE) to maintain expertise and provide optimal solutions for clients, exemplifying success stories with leading hospitality and educational loan companies.

Closing the conversation, Tapia reflects on the digital future of the industry, emphasising that digital transformation is no longer a choice but a mandate. The interview showcases Clover Infotech’s commitment to enabling clients in their digital journeys and fostering success in the ever-evolving landscape.

Watch the full insightful interview: