How to smile and win in life

By Neil Vaz, Corporate Trainer

You can be happy all day or upset all day, both are correct. When you get up every morning, you have a beautiful gift waiting for you, the gift of being an optimistic person. Who does not have problems in life, still there are some persons who are more happy in life because they condition their mind to be positive. They bounce back after setbacks to become more stronger. You need to remember that everyday we need to remove some time to think like a winner, feel like a winner. We are blessed with unique talents and no one can take this gift away from us.

Have a very clear, realistic and measurable written goal in life, stick it on your bedroom door so that you can see it every morning and you can go through the day visualizing your goal. When you achieve one goal, do not stop, set another realistic and measurable goal and go all out to achieve it because only you can do it, no matter your age.

Fall in love with life all over again, appreciate small things in life, do not focus on negative thoughts or be associated with negative friends who only complain in life for everything, blame others and have excuses. You need to be answerable for your mistakes, you have to take Ownership of your life, you cannot let someone else rule your life. You are the CEO of your life.

Gratitude is very important in life, make a gratitude list of all those lovely things which life has given you, see it whenever you are down and your moods will change. Be nice to whoever you meet in life, use nice words and have empathy for people you meet. You have no idea behind people’s smiles there is lots of sadness which a person goes through.

Learning new skills is very important in these challenging times. Attend training programs, enroll for online courses and master new skills and competencies which will take you to the next level. The biggest gift in life to oneself is the gift of knowledge. Capitalize on your strengths and take one weakness at a time and work on it thoroughly to convert it into a strength.

Have an action plan for your life which is realistic, timely, focused and measurable. Write tasks down on paper every morning, that’s your TO DO list for the day and mark ticks for every job you complete.

Finally, life comes with time limited opportunities, take the ball and run.

–The author is a Motivational speaker & Corporate Trainer

