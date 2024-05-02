Express Computer

Home  »  IT People  »  Indranil Chatterjee set to become Global Lead GCC & NOC Services at Sandoz

Indranil Chatterjee set to become Global Lead GCC & NOC Services at Sandoz

IT People
By Express Computer
0 71

Indranil Chatterjee who was working as a Director Cyber Security at Ernst & Young, has now been chosen to become the Global Lead GCC & NOC Services at Sandoz. Sandoz is a global leader in generic and biosimilar medicines.

Recollecting his immense joy of working in Big4 Consulting, Indranil says, “It went by like the blink of an eye. After a successful & satisfying stint, I am embarking on a new journey with Sandoz.”

Indranil Chatterjee is an extremely well-respected Cyber Security professional known for his immense years of experience and expertise. His career spans over 25 years of extensive multifunctional experience in various IT security operations, GRC, Identity & Access Governance, Risk & Compliance and overall customer management. He has handled data security, designed IT process governance, Audit & Regulatory compliance, implemented several solutions like Splunk, Cyber Ark & Security Automations.

Most importantly, Indranil has chosen to work for different kinds of Industries and therefore has a variety of experience of how Information Security works or is perceived in various industries (Telecom, Banking, IT Services etc)

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image