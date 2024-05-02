Indranil Chatterjee set to become Global Lead GCC & NOC Services at Sandoz

Indranil Chatterjee who was working as a Director Cyber Security at Ernst & Young, has now been chosen to become the Global Lead GCC & NOC Services at Sandoz. Sandoz is a global leader in generic and biosimilar medicines.

Recollecting his immense joy of working in Big4 Consulting, Indranil says, “It went by like the blink of an eye. After a successful & satisfying stint, I am embarking on a new journey with Sandoz.”

Indranil Chatterjee is an extremely well-respected Cyber Security professional known for his immense years of experience and expertise. His career spans over 25 years of extensive multifunctional experience in various IT security operations, GRC, Identity & Access Governance, Risk & Compliance and overall customer management. He has handled data security, designed IT process governance, Audit & Regulatory compliance, implemented several solutions like Splunk, Cyber Ark & Security Automations.

Most importantly, Indranil has chosen to work for different kinds of Industries and therefore has a variety of experience of how Information Security works or is perceived in various industries (Telecom, Banking, IT Services etc)