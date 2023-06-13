Senior Security and Technology Leader, Mithilesh Singh joins LIC as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO)

Senior Security and Technology Leader, Mithilesh Singh has joined LIC as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). With over two decades of program management experience, Mithilesh has established himself as a global Information Security & Risk Management leader. Prior to joining LIC, Mithilesh served as the Senior Director & Global Head of Technology Audit, Cyber & Analytics at S&P Global. In this role, he was instrumental in building and spearheading the global technology and cyber audit function, along with driving innovation through data analytics and automation. Before his tenure at S&P Global, Mithilesh held the position of Senior Director and Head of Technology Audit at IDFC FIRST Bank.

His remarkable track record spans diverse industries, including Banking, Financial Services, Payments, Technology, Telecommunications, Insurance, Fintech, Manufacturing, Government, and Outsourcing. This broad exposure equips him with a unique perspective on the challenges faced by organizations in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Mithilesh’s impressive credentials include multiple certifications, such as AWS Cloud Certified Practitioner, CISA, CISM, CRISC, CDPSE, CBCP, CEH, ISO27001, ISO20000 IE, and ITIL v3. Mithilesh’s groundbreaking contributions extend beyond accolades, as he holds the distinction of being the first student to present a Cyber Security research paper at the esteemed RSA Security Conference. He has also submitted and presented seven research papers at various international conferences, highlighting his commitment to advancing the field.

Throughout his career, Mithilesh has remained an active member of professional bodies like ISACA, frequently speaking at CIO/CISO forums. His expertise spans a wide range of critical areas, including Cyber Security, Payments Security, PCI DSS, SSAE16, ISO27001, ISO20000, BS25999, ITSM, ISMS, COBIT, NIST Cyber Security Framework, Secure Architecture Design & Solution Implementation, IT Security & Risk Management, IT Audit, Advisory & Assurance, and Business Process & Controls Improvement. He has successfully delivered numerous assignments for enterprises across Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, India, UAE, UK, and USA.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Mithilesh has demonstrated his commitment to fostering growth and innovation by serving as the Mentor of Change at the Atal Innovation Mission. This prestigious initiative aims to engage leaders who can guide and mentor students in over 900 Atal Tinkering Labs established across India, contributing to the nation’s strategic development.

Please join us in congratulating Mithilesh in his new role