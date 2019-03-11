Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Sumit Singh joins VPS Healthcare as Group CIO

IT PeopleNews
By Express Computer
2

Sumit Singh, who till recently was the CIO for Wockhardt Hospitals, has joined VPS Healthcare, as the Global CIO. He will be based in Abu Dhabi. VPS Healthcare has 22 hospital including four in India, a Pharma manufacturing facility and about 125 pharmacies.

At Wockhardt Hospitals, Sumit was instrumental in managing digital and information technology functions for the chain of hospitals across India. Sumit also built an automated costing analysis model that helped the hospital make data available in real-time.

Sumit Singh holds a MS in Electrical Engineering from Clemson University, and an MBA-Finance from Pace-University – Lubin School of Business.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Comments

Advertisement

Join Our Newsletter Today!

Stay updated with all latest updates from the world of Business Technology, get exclusive invites to our upcoming events & much more.
*Terms and conditions apply.
Subscribe Now!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
We respect your privacy.
close-link

  IT Salary Trends India

    Download this free report e-Book and learn:
1. IT salary structures in India
2. Transformation in IT Industry
3. Skills in Demand
4. CIO/CTO Salaries
DOWNLOAD YOUR FREE COPY
Powered by Convert Plus
Close