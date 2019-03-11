Sumit Singh joins VPS Healthcare as Group CIO

Sumit Singh, who till recently was the CIO for Wockhardt Hospitals, has joined VPS Healthcare, as the Global CIO. He will be based in Abu Dhabi. VPS Healthcare has 22 hospital including four in India, a Pharma manufacturing facility and about 125 pharmacies.

At Wockhardt Hospitals, Sumit was instrumental in managing digital and information technology functions for the chain of hospitals across India. Sumit also built an automated costing analysis model that helped the hospital make data available in real-time.

Sumit Singh holds a MS in Electrical Engineering from Clemson University, and an MBA-Finance from Pace-University – Lubin School of Business.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com