Zuora INC announces Yudhvir Mor as Country Manager (India) & Vice President – Product Engineering

Zuora announced Yudhvir Mor as Country Manager and Vice President of Product Engineering in India. Yudhvir joins Zuora with 2 decades of software engineering and product development experience, having played a pivotal role in building enterprise SaaS products at multi-billion dollar organizations including Genpact and Xerox.

Yudhvir was most recently the Vice President, leading Product Engineering at Genpact, a multi-billion dollar Professional services & Digital transformation firm. At Genpact, Yudhvir built Enterprise products for Order to Cash, Accounts Payable, Risk Management & the company’s next-generation Cora AI platform, by leveraging product engineering best practices, deep domain knowledge & his expertise in hyperscalers platforms like Salesforce, AWS & Azure.

“I am very lucky to have been a part of the digital transformation journey that tremendously helped our customers to fully utilize the potential of digital products & data insights,” said Yudhvir. “I’m looking forward to being a part of Zuora, and participating in the exponential shift towards ‘Subscription Economy’ by building best-in-class products for the Quote to Revenue processes.”

Yudhvir joined Genpact in 2013 as an AVP – Product engineering and grew through the ranks to Vice President – F&A Products. He successfully set up a 200+ strong Product engineering team of Software Engineers, Data scientists, DevOps SME, QA Engineers & Agile experts to build 10+ commercial products with 500+ customer implementations.

Prior to Genpact, Yudhvir held software engineering roles at Xerox and HP. At Xerox, he set up India’s Software development team to build CRM & CPQ capabilities to transform their Managed Print services, with a focus on building enterprise architecture rigor across CRM, CPQ & Billing applications.

